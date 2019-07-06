$-0.01 EPS Expected for Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP); Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Position

Utah Retirement Systems increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 21,857 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 143,388 shares with $10.99M value, up from 121,531 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $62.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Analysts expect Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSE:ASP) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.105. About 107,500 shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSE:ASP) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 5,209 shares to 146,588 valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 1,869 shares and now owns 104,142 shares. Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Somerville Kurt F owns 7,018 shares. E&G Advsr LP has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 61,773 shares stake. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 4,501 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 4,770 shares. Macroview Limited Liability invested in 2,134 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 183,458 shares. Chase Invest Counsel reported 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bb&T Limited Com invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Exchange Cap Management Inc invested in 40,581 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,216 shares. Wafra owns 0.68% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 255,007 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 870 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dominion Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by JP Morgan. Mizuho initiated the shares of D in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products for men's urology and women's hormone replacement therapy, and female sexual dysfunction. The company has market cap of $27.16 million. The company's approved products include Natesto, a bioadhesive nasal gel formulation of testosterone; and Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Gynoflo for the treatment of symptoms of vaginal atrophy; and Tefina, a nasal and low-dose gel formulation of testosterone that has been completed Phase II trials for the symptoms of female sexual dysfunction.